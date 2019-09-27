Classic Rock Almanac September 27, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Carlos Santana had his first taste of success when his debut LP entered Billboard's album chart.

1986-The Beatles' "Twist and Shout" re-enters the US Pop singles chart over twenty-five years after it first appeared. The song was featured in the films Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Rodney Dangerfield's Back To School.

1986-Cliff Burton, bass guitarist for Metallica, was killed when the band's tour bus skidded and flipped over in rural southern Sweden.

2010-Elton John's mother announced that she would be auctioning off some of her son's memorabilia when she moved into a smaller house. Among the items were tour jackets and more than 100 Gold and Platinum discs.

2010-Cleveland's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announced the 2011 inductees that included Alice Cooper, Dr. John, Neil Diamond, Darlene Love and Leon Russell. Among those who were nominated but not selected were Bon Jovi, The J. Geils Band, Donna Summer and Chic.

2018-Jefferson Airplane co-founder Marty Balin passed away on the way to the hospital in Tampa, Florida at the age of 76.

BORN TODAY

1943-Randy Bachman

lead guitarist, songwriter from Guess Who

1947-Meat Loaf

musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor