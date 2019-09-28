Classic Rock Almanac September 28, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Beatles had not only their biggest hit, but also the largest selling record of the 1960s when "Hey Jude" reached the top of the US charts.

1979-Jimmy McCulloch, guitarist with Thunderclap Newman and Wings, was found dead in his flat in Maida Vale, North West London after suffering heart failure. He was 26

2005-A Mick Jagger impersonator spent over an hour accepting free drinks and enjoying VIP perks at a New York night spot. Club officials only realized that the man wasn't Jagger after looking at a photo of the Rolling Stones' front man and noticing that the unnamed imposter was younger and heavier than Jagger.