Classic Rock Almanac September 28, 2019

September 28, 2019
JR Eaton
Three Beatles; from left to right John Lennon (1940 - 1980), George Harrison (1943 - 2001) and Paul McCartney, record voices in a studio for their new cartoon film 'Yellow Submarine'.

(Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Beatles had not only their biggest hit, but also the largest selling record of the 1960s when "Hey Jude" reached the top of the US charts.

1979-Jimmy McCulloch, guitarist with Thunderclap Newman and Wings, was found dead in his flat in Maida Vale, North West London after suffering heart failure. He was 26

2005-A Mick Jagger impersonator spent over an hour accepting free drinks and enjoying VIP perks at a New York night spot. Club officials only realized that the man wasn't Jagger after looking at a photo of the Rolling Stones' front man and noticing that the unnamed imposter was younger and heavier than Jagger.

 

 

