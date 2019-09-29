Classic Rock Almanac September 29, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Bob Dylan plays harmonica on three tracks of his friend Caroline Hester's first album. Producer John Hammond is so impressed that he signs Dylan to a contract and arranges for a solo recording session in October.

1963-The Rolling Stones began their first tour of the United Kingdom, where they played 32 dates, opening for acts like The Everly Brothers, Bo Diddley and Little Richard.

1973-Grand Funk scored their first number one record when "We're An American Band" hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100.

1989-With a full-scale Eagles reunion still five years away, Glenn Frey joins Don Henley onstage for the first time since 1980 at a concert in LA.

BORN TODAY

1948-Mark Farner

singer, guitarist and songwriter, best known as the lead singer and lead guitarist for Grand Funk Railroad

1958-Mick Harvey

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds