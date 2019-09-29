Classic Rock Almanac September 29, 2019

September 29, 2019
singer, guitarist and songwriter Mark Farner of rock group Grand Funk Railroad performing at Hyde Park Free Concert, London, UK, 3rd July 1971.

(Photo by John Minihan/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Bob Dylan plays harmonica on three tracks of his friend Caroline Hester's first album. Producer John Hammond is so impressed that he signs Dylan to a contract and arranges for a solo recording session in October.

1963-The Rolling Stones began their first tour of the United Kingdom, where they played 32 dates, opening for acts like The Everly Brothers, Bo Diddley and Little Richard.

1973-Grand Funk scored their first number one record when "We're An American Band" hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100.

1989-With a full-scale Eagles reunion still five years away, Glenn Frey joins Don Henley onstage for the first time since 1980 at a concert in LA.

BORN TODAY

1948-Mark Farner
singer, guitarist and songwriter, best known as the lead singer and lead guitarist for Grand Funk Railroad

1958-Mick Harvey
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

 

