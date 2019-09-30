Classic Rock Almanac September 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1971-Yes kicks off their first tour with new keyboardist Rick Wakeman in Leicester, England.

1987-John Lennon receives a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where fans still gather on the anniversary of his death.

1993-George Harrison and David Crosby are the featured voices on The Simpsons.

2015-Carlos Santana became the latest victim of an Internet death hoax which said that he had passed away at the age of 68. In fact, one of his representatives confirmed that the Rock icon was alive and well.

BORN TODAY

1942-Gus Dudgeon

producer. Best known for his work with Elton John. Also produced David Bowie, The Beach Boys, Zombies and more. Died July 21, 2002.

1947-Marc Bolan (born Mark Feld)

guitarist, singer, songwriter, best known as the lead singer of T. Rex. Was killed in a car accident on September 16, 1977.