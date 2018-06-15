Classic Rock Father's Day Gift Guide
June 15, 2018
This Sunday is Father's Day and if you're looking for that perfect gift for your classic rock loving dad, check out some of our suggestions!
Some recently released music:
- Bruce Springsteen: The Album Collection, Volume 2
- Neil Young: Roxy: Tonight’s the Night Live
- The Rolling Stones: The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016
- Led Zeppelin: How the West Was Won - remastered
Check out these great books:
- David Bowie: A Life by Dylan Jones
- Fare Thee Well: The Final Chapter of the Grateful Dead's Long, Strange Trip by Joel Selvin
If concerts are his thing, you can't go wrong with any of these shows coming up in the Cleveland area:
- Dead & Company June 20th
- Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers June 23rd
- Randy Bachman June 24th
- Roger Daltrey Performs The Who’s TOMMY with The Cleveland Orchestra July 8th
- Foreigner with Whitesnake & Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening July 10th
For our full list of upcoming concerts and events coming this summer, fall and even winter click here