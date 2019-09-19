What You Need To Know About Cleveland Browns Sunday Night Game

CLEVELAND – On Sunday night, the Cleveland Browns will host the Los Angeles Rams. The City of Cleveland welcomes all fans, visitors and guests to Downtown Cleveland.

In order to ensure that fans have an enjoyable and safe experience during Cleveland Browns home games this year, the City of Cleveland would like to remind fans of the following rules and regulations that will be in effect for game-day parking and tailgating.

The Division of Police will have members detailed in the Municipal Lot, to traffic control and in the entertainment districts.

Municipal Lot Hours

The municipal lot will open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. NO EXCEPTIONS

Tailgaters will not be permitted to drop off pedestrians at or near the lot prior to 2 p.m.

Pedestrians will not be permitted to enter the lot prior to 2 p.m.

Illegal Parking and Traffic Violations

NO PARKING along South Marginal Road

NO TAILGATING will be permitted on the roadway or sidewalk of the South Marginal

Motorists shall not stop or unnecessarily impede the flow of traffic on the freeway or freeway ramps

Violators will be towed

Open Fires and Grilling

ONLY Propane grills are allowed

NO charcoal grills

NO open burns (50 gallon drums or otherwise)

Alcohol

Alcohol consumption is not permitted in the Municipal Lot

Restroom Facilities

Additional restroom facilities (porta johns) will be available at the Municipal Lot

Tailgaters are reminded of the codified ordnances regarding public indecency

Municipal Parking Lot Tailgating Rules and Regulations:

The following is the full list of rules and regulations for tailgating activities in the municipal lot for all 2019 Cleveland Browns home games. The list of rules and regulations will be distributed to all vehicles upon entering the lot as well as posted on various signs:

1. No open pit fires

2. Propane grills only (No charcoal)

3. No alcohol

4. Saving spaces prohibited

5. Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces

6. No in and out privileges

7. All liter must be dispensed in trash containers

8. Vandalism of any type will not be tolerated

9. Crossing the Shoreway is prohibited

10. No private latrines (portable latrines are available in the lot).

Violation of these regulations may result in fines and removal from the premises.

Additional information concerning tailgating activities in the Municipal Parking Lot is below:

The parking fee in the municipal lot is $25 dollars per parking space. Attendees will be charged for all occupied parking spaces.

Cleveland Police will not permit vehicles to line-up or stage on the Shoreway before game time.

Alcohol and Safety - Open containers, consumption of alcohol and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. For those who plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure there is a designated driver. Please exercise caution at all times and “if you see something, please say something.”

- Open containers, consumption of alcohol and public intoxication are all prohibited inside the municipal lot. For those who plan to consume alcohol during any sporting event, always ensure there is a designated driver. Please exercise caution at all times and “if you see something, please say something.” Sanitation - There will be 50 portable restrooms, 75 trash cans and 3 dumpsters in the lot during all regular season games. Private latrines are strictly prohibited. Please make sure all trash is disposed of properly before you leave any lot.

- There will be 50 portable restrooms, 75 trash cans and 3 dumpsters in the lot during all regular season games. Private latrines are strictly prohibited. Please make sure all trash is disposed of properly before you leave any lot. Parking – Parking restrictions are put in place in downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game – typically for three hours before each game and until two hours after the game’s completion. Look for signs attached to posts, poles and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation. All associated fines and fees to have an automobile released must be done at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Rd.

– Parking restrictions are put in place in downtown Cleveland for each Browns home football game – typically for three hours before each game and until two hours after the game’s completion. Look for signs attached to posts, poles and parking meters in those areas affected by the restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and towed if parked in violation. All associated fines and fees to have an automobile released must be done at the One Stop Vehicle Impound Center located at 3040 Quigley Rd. Traffic – There will be parking restrictions beginning at 4 p.m. Poles will be marked and will identify the times and duration of the restrictions for the game. Access to the Municipal Lot will be restricted until 2 p.m. The freeway exit ramps from I-90 east to the Municipal Lots and South Marginal will be closed at times to restrict access to the lot.

– There will be parking restrictions beginning at 4 p.m. Poles will be marked and will identify the times and duration of the restrictions for the game. Access to the Municipal Lot will be restricted until 2 p.m. The freeway exit ramps from I-90 east to the Municipal Lots and South Marginal will be closed at times to restrict access to the lot. RTA - Take the Rapid to Tower City via the Red, Blue or Green Line. From there, transfer to the Waterfront Line and ride directly to the South Harbor station adjacent to the Muni Lot for the tailgate party. Look for the RTA Community Bus. Hot dogs, prizes and the pre-game celebration gets started two hours before each home game. The Waterfront Line also stops near First Energy Stadium at the W. 3rd St station. All rail service, including the Waterfront Line, runs until at least midnight or for an hour after the game ends.

Use the RTA mobile ticketing app to purchase your $5.50 All-Day pass on your mobile device in advance. Or purchase a $5 cash, round-trip ticket after 4 p.m. at the following stations: Brookpark, Puritas, Triskett, Louis Stokes-Windermere and West 3rd Street. Visit www.riderta.com for route and schedule information. http://www.riderta.com/news/ride-rta-nfl-sunday-night-spotlight

