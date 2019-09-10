Longtime Cavaliers Announcer Fred McLeod Has Died At The Age Of 67

James Rapien (92.3 The Fan) CLEVELAND, OH — The Cavaliers announced longtime play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod passed away suddenly on Monday evening. He was 67 years old.

McLeod had been an NBA broadcaster for 36 years. The Strongville, Ohio native joined the Cavaliers in 2006 after spending 22 years as the play-by-play announcer for the Detroit Pistons.

He also served as the Cavaliers’ Executive Producer for Multimedia, providing fans behind-the-scenes access on Cavs.com, Cavs HQ, Twitter and Facebook with daily updates and interviews during the season.

In their release, the Cavaliers extended their "deepest condolences to Fred’s entire family, including his wife Beth, mother Marilyn, sister Lynn, and his three children, Sean, Jenna, Molly and each of their families."

McLeod was a multiple regional Emmy Award winner as part of the Fox Sports Ohio Cavs broadcast crew. He also received the National Academy of Arts and Sciences’ prestigious Silver Circle Award in recognition of lifetime achievement in television.