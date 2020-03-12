Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo Postponed

March 12, 2020
JR Eaton
News

The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo scheduled for March 20-22, 2020 has been postponed as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The show will now take place in the fall of 2020 at the I-X Center.

If you have purchased a ticket to attend this show, your ticket will be accepted at either of these events:

1. Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo, Fall 2020 at Cleveland's I-X Center
2. The Great Big Home + Garden Show, February 5-14, 2021 at Cleveland's I-X Center

You may also apply the amount paid for your tickets as a donation to Habitat for Humanity. 

If you prefer to receive a refund for your tickets or apply the amount you paid for your tickets as a donation to Habitat for Humanity, please click here to complete an official form

Be safe.

- The Cleveland Home Show Team

The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo

