House Of Blues Cleveland Announces Postponed And Cancelled Shows
MARCH 17 – ST. PATRICK’S DAY:
Unfortunately, we will not be having any entertainment in the Music Hall or Cambridge Room on March 17, 2020. However, House of Blues Restaurant & Bar will be open for dining /drinks and live music.
POSTPONED (on sale):
August 11 – Tegan & Sara *On Sale TBD
**We regret to inform you the on sale for Tegan and Sara has been postponed. We will send an update as soon as a new on sale date is announced.
POSTPONED SHOWS (no new date):
March 13 – Mod Sun
March 14 – Mr. Speed (Tribute to KISS)
March 15 – Dayglow
March 15 – Devin Townsend
March 16 – The Wonder Years
March 20 – The Purple Madness (Tribute to Prince)
March 21 – COLORS Presents: R&B Only
March 24 – Hippie Sabotage
April 1 - Davido
April 2 – Electric Feels (Indie Rock Dance Party)
April 4 – Circa Survive
April 7 – G Herbo
April 25 – Organ Grinders Ball 25
May 2 - Questlove
**Due to circumstances outside of our control, these shows have been postponed until further notice. Tickets will be honored for new date once announced.
POSTPONED SHOW (new date):
March 27 – COIN *NEW DATE: 6/01
**Due to circumstances outside of our control, this show has been postponed until June 1. Tickets will be honored for new date.
CANCELLED:
March 22 – World Famous Gospel Brunch
March 31 - beabadoobee
**Due to circumstances outside of our control, these events are cancelled. Refunds can be obtained at original point of purchase. For more information, ticket purchasers can visit: https://livemu.sc/2vQAUhc