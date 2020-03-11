Cleveland International Film Festival Canceled

March 11, 2020
JR Eaton
CIFF44
News

The Cleveland International Film Festival is canceled due to concerns of coronavirus in Northeast Ohio. The festival would have celebrated it's 44th anniversary and 2020 would have marked it's final year at Tower City Cinemas before moving to Playhouse Square next year. CIFF was set to take place March 25 to April 5, drawing thousands into the theaters for almost two weeks.

 

Cleveland International Film Festival
ciff
Coronavirus

