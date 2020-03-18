Cleveland Metroparks Virtual Classroom Brings Nature To Your Home

Tune in each weekday to Cleveland Metroparks free Virtual Classroom on Facebook Live and learn about nature, discover native wildlife and see your favorite animals at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.



Mondays through Fridays at 11 a.m. visit Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Facebook Page to join our biologists who are working to secure a future for wildlife at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Check-in with your favorite Zoo animals and learn about what it takes to care for some of the most endangered species in the world.



Then, at 1 p.m., visit Cleveland Metroparks Facebook Page to join our park naturalists as we explore the Emerald Necklace and look for early signs of spring, learn about the forest floor, birds and more.



We hope the virtual classrooms will help keep families busy and engaged, perhaps inspiring independent outdoor exploration alongside Cleveland Metroparks.



Reminder: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Mastick Woods, Little Met and Cleveland Metroparks indoor public facilities are currently closed until at least March 31 due to precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). For updates on all current closures and event and program cancellations visit clevelandmetroparks.com/COVID-19.