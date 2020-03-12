Cleveland Orchestra Cancels Concerts

3/12/2020

CONCERTS CANCELED FOR MARCH 12, 13 & 14

Tonight and this weekend's concerts canceled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns

“The Cleveland Orchestra has been closely monitoring the recent outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as the proactive approach taken by the State of Ohio in aggressively addressing the spread of the virus,” said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra.

“Following yesterday’s report of the first case of community-spread COVID-19 in Ohio and the latest message and recommendations from Governor Mike DeWine and medical experts, The Cleveland Orchestra has decided to cancel its concerts scheduled at Severance Hall on March 12, 13, and 14.The health and well-being of our audience members, musicians, and staff are our highest priority, and we believe cancelling these concerts is the best course of action for our community and stakeholders.

This decision, which was preceded by our decision not to go on our international tour next week, will have a significant negative financial impact for our Orchestra. We are especially appreciative of our generous patrons who will consider donating tickets which they purchased for these concerts. Over the course of our history, The Cleveland Orchestra has navigated challenges and continues to thrive because of the strength of the Northeast Ohio community. Now as always, we are grateful for their extraordinary support.”

Ticket Exchange, Donation, or Refund Information

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to the March 12, 13, and 14 concerts:

Exchange your tickets into any concert later in the 2019-2020 season, or Cleveland Orchestra performances during the 2020 Blossom Music Festival or 2020 Summers@Severance series. All exchange fees will be waived; please call the Ticket Office at 216-231-2111.

Exchange your tickets for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.

Donate your tickets, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value. Ticket donations can be made at clevelandorchestra.com/donatetickets

Receive a refund for the value of the ticket.

For our guests who will be purchasing tickets for future performances, all exchange fees will be waived for performances through May 31, 2020.

Ticket exchanges can be made until the end of May 2020. For assistance, please contact the Ticket Office during operating hours (M-F 9:00 a.m. - 6 p.m.): by phone at 216-231-1111, by email at boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com or in person at the Severance Hall Ticket office. We appreciate your understanding at this time.

These concerts at Severance Hall are canceled:

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Please visit ClevelandOrchestra.com for information as the COVID-19 situation progresses.