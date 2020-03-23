Yoga On The Screen Coming Wednesday From Cleveland Public Square
Starting Wednesday, March 25th!
A popular program normally held in Cleveland's Public Square is going to be offered in a live stream on Facebook starting this week!
Yoga on the Green will now be Yoga on The Screen!
Starting Wednesday, March 25th at 5:30pm, a local yoga instructor will lead a one-hour live streaming yoga session. Public Square is going to offer live streaming yoga every Wednesday for the next four weeks while the state of Ohio has issued a 'Shelter in Place' order, and much of northeast Ohio remains indoors.
Just look for the live streaming link that will be shared from the Cleveland Public Square Facebook page each week.
Here’s the lineup of Yoga presented by The Square
March 25 at 5:30 pm - Michelle Thomas, Om Land CLE
April 1 at 5:30 pm - Dawn Rivers, Daybreak Yoga Studio
April 8 at 5:30 pm - Cordelia Parker
April 15 at 5:30 pm - Valerie Williams
Follow @CLEPublicSquare on Facebook and look for more programming opportunities you’ll be able to enjoy at home.