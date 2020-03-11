Cleveland Cancels Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Cleveland has joined the list of major cities in the U.S., as word came down on Wednesday that the city has cancelled its annual St. Patrick's Day parade, scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th next week.

#BREAKING The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cleveland has been cancelled according to the deputy director of the parade committee. — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) March 11, 2020

Here is the statement from the United Irish Societies:

"Regretfully, the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled on Tuesday, March 17th has been cancelled. The United Irish Societies, in collaboration with city officials and public health officials have made this decision as a precautionary measure in the best interest of and for the public health and safety of our community. Our priority is to help prevent new cases."

Parade's executive director Linda Carney also hd the following to say in a press release this morning:

“It is my sad duty to inform you that after talking with officials from City Hall this morning, we have decided to cancel the 2020 Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to fears about public safety in the wake of the developing Coronovirus situation. We thank you for your interest in our beloved Parade. We hope that you will be able to join us in 2021!”