Which Retail and Grocery Stores, Gyms, Restaurants Are Closing?

Every day, more and more stores, restaurants and gyms are announcing closures, cancellations or shifts in business practices.

To keep everyone informed, RetailMeNot has curated a go-to list.

Restaurants

Chick-fil-A: All locations will be closing their dining rooms. Most locations will offer drive-thru only, and some might offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering.

Chipotle: From March 15 through 31, Chipotle will offer free delivery on orders $10 and up as well as tamper-proof seals on its food orders.

KFC: When you order through KFC.com, Seamless or GrubHub, you’ll get free delivery through April 26.

McDonald’s is closing dining rooms at company-owned restaurants in the U.S. and asking franchisees to do the same. Most locations are expected to continue serving through drive-thru, takeout and delivery.

MOD Pizza: Starting March 17, MOD Pizza will be eliminating in-store dining and moving to takeout, pickup and delivery only. The pizza chain says you can still come into the store to order, but you’ll need to take your food and exit the location once it is prepared. Online orders will be waiting for customers near the front door at their new “Superfast Grab&Go” pickup spots. MOD is also only accepting credit card payments on phone orders and will temporarily be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Noodles & Company: Starting March 17, Noodles & Company locations will close every day at 8 p.m. The chain will switch to delivery or carryout orders only (dining areas will not be open). You can still order on the website, Noodles Rewards app or call to place orders. At some locations, a pickup window will allow guests to stay in their cars. Learn more about what your restaurant is doing at Noodles.com/Locations.

Starbucks is banning the use of seating, including in the café and patio areas. You can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive-thru or select delivery.

Taco Bell: Although several Taco Bell dining rooms are still open, the chain is preparing to operate as drive-thru and delivery-only restaurants (if necessary) amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Retail Stores

Abercrombie & Fitch: All Abercrombie & Fitch and Abercrombie Kids stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region will close temporarily starting on March 15 until atleast March 28. You can still shop online, though!

American Eagle: All physical stores are closed from March 17th till March 27th. Customers can continue shopping online.

American Girl: American Girl is temporarily closing all retail stores in the U.S. through March 27. You can still shop online.

Anthropologie: All stores will be closed through March 27. Shop online at Anthropologie.com.

Apple: All Apple stores outside of Greater China will be closed until March 27. Shop online at Apple.com, the Apple Store app or the app store.

Bath & Body Works is closing all locations to ensure safety of customers and employees and shifting focus to its online inventory for now.

Bonobos

Chico’s: All stores in Chico’s brands – Chico’s, White House Black Market, Soma and TellTale – will be closed until March 31.

Disney Stores (shopDisney): All stores will be closed starting March 17 until further notice. You can still shop online at shopDisney.com.

DSW: DSW stores are temporarily closed starting March 17. DSW shoppers are being offered 20% off online order + free shipping with code.

Footlocker: All North American retail stores are closed till March 31.

Fossil: All Fossil and Fossil Outlet stores in North America will close through March 28. Shop online at Fossil.com.

Free People: All stores are closed through March 27. You can still shop online at FreePeople.com.

Hollister and Gilly Hicks temporarily closed all stores outside of the Asia-Pacific region.

Hot Topic has announced it will close all stores but still pay employees. You can still shop online.

J.Crew and J.Crew Factory are temporarily closed till March 28. Customers can continue to shop online.

Levi’s and Levi’s Outlet stores are closed till March 27 while online store is still open.

Lululemon: All Lululemon locations in North America and Europe are closed through March 27.

Lush Cosmetics: All Lush stores across Canada and the US will be closed through March 29. You can still shop online, though. #SelfCare

Macy’s: All Macy’s Inc. brands – Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores are temporarily closed until March 31.

New Balance: New Balance has temporarily closed office, factory and retail locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe until at least March 27. You can still shop online at NewBalance.com.

Nike: Starting on March 16, Nike stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will stay closed through March 27.

Nordstrom: Nordstrom stores are closed until March 31.

Patagonia: Patagonia is closing stores and its website. The store will give an update about their website on March 16 but stores will remain closed at least through March 27.

Pottery Barn: All Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, and Pottery Barn Teen are closed until April 2.

Ralph Lauren: Ralph Lauren stores are closed starting March 18 until at least April 1.

REI: REI stores in the U.S. are now closed through March 27.

Sam’s Club: Starting March 17, all Sam’s Club hours will be 9 a.m. through 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will remain 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Prescheduled Club Pickup orders will still be available for pickup starting at 7 a.m.

Sephora: All Sephora stores in US including those ones inside JCPenney are closed until April 3. Customers get free standard shipping until March 31.

Terrain: All stores will be closed until further notice. You can still shop online at Terrain.com.

TOMS: All stores are closed until further notice, but you can still get your kicks online at Toms.com.

Ulta: Ulta will temporarily close all stores from March 19 (6 p.m.) until at least March 31. Customers can take advantage of buy online and pick up in store (dependent on local & state regulations), Ulta Beauty website and app.

Urban Outfitters: All US, Canada and European stores are closed until further notice. For US customers, you can continue to shop online and get free shipping on orders over $50 and free returns.

Vineyard Vines: Stores are closed till March 27. Website is still open.

Walmart: Starting March 15, all Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products.

Yankee Candle: Yankee Candle has closed its retail and outlet stores until March 31. Customers are continue to buy the products at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s., Walmart.

Amusement Parks

Busch Gardens in Tampa will be closed March 16–March 31. Busch Gardens Virginia will stay closed March 14–March 31.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will be closed from March 14 through the end of the month. Downtown Disney will remain open, and the hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until March 16.

The opening of Dollywood to guests has been postponed for the next two weeks starting March 14. Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage will be closed starting March 16, but Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time.

LEGOLAND California and Florida will be closed from March 14 through March 31.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Operations: Starting March 16, SeaWorld Parks will be closed through the end of the month.

Silver Dollar City is delaying opening to guests until Saturday, March 28.

Six Flags will halt operations from March 13–March 28.

Universal Orlando Resort in Florida will be closed from March 16 through the end of the month. Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida will be closed from March 16 through the end of the month. Disney Resort Hotels and Disney Springs will remain open for the present time. The Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program, Disney Cultural Exchange Program, and the Disney Academic Exchange Program have also been suspended as of March 16.

Cruise Lines

Carnival has paused service with sailings departing March 14 through April 9.

Disney Cruise Line has suspended all new departures from March 14 through the end of the month.

Holland America Cruise Line has suspended sailings for 30 days. This impacts sailings with depart dates through April 14.

Norwegian Cruise Line has stopped cruise voyages across the fleet through April 11.

Princess Cruises has suspended operations until May 11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has suspended operations for 30 days starting March 14.

Viking River Cruises has shut down until May 1.

Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line, announced that it will delay its inaugural voyage until August 7.

Grocery Stores (Adjusted Hours)

Giant Eagle and Market District Supermarkets are open 7 a.m. till 10 p.m. Pharmacy hours remain the same while Curbside pickup and delivery hours are 10 a.m. till 7 p.m.

HEB announced reduced store hours from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. to give employees more time to stock shelves and sanitize.

Publix Grocery Stores will be closing at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. until further notice.

Select Winco Grocery Stores will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.

Walmart has reduced hours from 6 am to 11 pm.

Gyms

Gold’s Gym company-owned locations are closing doors across the country through March 31. In the meantime, Gold’s Gym is offering free digital fitness classes online.

LA Fitness is closing all clubs through April 1. All memberships will be extended to cover the cost of lost time.

Life Time Fitness is announcing closures starting March 16. Learn more about your location’s details and take advantage of their virtual workouts.

Orange Theory is reportedly closing some locations but not all.

Planet Fitness has closed several locations but is offering free at-home workouts via live stream.

Movie Theaters

Alamo Drafthouse announced closures of all its theaters except one in Winchester, Virginia. All tickets will be refunded.

AMC is closing all of its U.S. locations for at least six to 12 weeks.

Regal Cinemas is shutting down all locations starting Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.

Travel Destinations and Tourist Attractions