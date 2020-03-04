Genesis To Reunite For The Last Domino? Tour

2010 Rock Hall inductees Genesis have confirmed they will be reuniting in 2020 for their first tour in 13 years. Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? 2020 Tour this week. They will perform a series of shows across the UK later in the year.

The 3 will be joined by Daryl Stuermer on guitar and bass and for the first time by Phil Collins' 18-year-old son Nicholas on drums.

Peter Gabriel and Steve Hackett will not participate. The band last performed together in 2007, when they marked their 40th anniversary with the Turn It On Again tour.