Ginger Baker, Cream Co-Founder, Has Passed Away At 80

Baker Redefined Rock Drumming

October 6, 2019
JR Eaton
Drummer Ginger Baker of British rock band Cream in concert,

(Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Ginger Baker, the wildly influential and innovative drummer, died Sunday after a lengthy hospital stay at the age of 80. Mr. Baker brought a new level of artistry to his instrument, and he was the first rock drummer to be prominently featured as a soloist and to become a star in his own right.

Rolling Stone magazine once ranked him the third-greatest rock drummer of all time, behind Keith Moon and John Bonham.

One of the most cantankerous and volatile figures in rock history, Baker rarely lasted more than a couple of years with any single band. Cream, his most famous group, dissolved after barely two years. But they packed a lot into that brief period, recording classic songs like “Sunshine of Your Love,” “White Room,” and “Badge” that set the stage for nearly every hard-rock and heavy metal band that followed them into the 1970s.

