Metallica brought their WorldWired tour to Quicken Loans Arena February 1, 2019 and definitely gave fans a local treat. Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo did a verse and chorus of our own Michael Stanley's My Town as well as a little of the James Gang Funk #49. You can watch both in the video below, My Town is at the 1:45 mark.

Video of Metallica - Rob Trujillo and Kirk Hammett - Cleveland - 2/1/19