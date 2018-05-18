Michael Keaton Caps Kent State Commencement Speech with 'I'm Batman'

After a nearly 20 minute long inspirational speech to recent graduates of Kent State University, actor Michael Keaton ended his commencement address on may 12th with two very familiar words.

“I’ve got one more thing to say and it’ll only take me a second, and I’ve got two words that I want you all to remember.” "They’re very important, and if I leave you with anything, I’m going to leave you with these two words. And those two words are: I’m Batman.”

Fans will remember that Keaton uttered those immortal words in both 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns.

Michael Keaton closed his commencement speech at Kent State with "I'm Batman."



And this is why Michael Keaton is the best. pic.twitter.com/20H1B99aCl — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) May 16, 2018

Watch the full speech below: