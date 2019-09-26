Michael Stanley Talks New Music & More With The Canton Repository

Michael Stanley and The Resonators will be performing October 5th at Canton’s Palace Theatre with special guest The Vindys opening.

Ahead of his performance, Michael talked with B.J. Lisko of The Canton Repository about everything from his Canton experiences, his most recent album, new music in the works to his health and a preview of his Palace Theatre show.

When asked about new music Michael teased “There is something in the works," and on picking out the setlist with such a big back catolog “It’s a nice problem to have, but the further you go, the more you have to choose from."

From The Canton Repository:

It isn’t about the spotlight. It’s never been about critical accolades. For Stanley, it’s always been about the songs.

“It’s very important,” said the 71-year-old Stanley said when asked what creating new music means to him. “The reason is from a songwriting standpoint. I never set out to be the guy in front or the lead singer. But I did want to be the guy that wrote the songs.”

