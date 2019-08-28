Watch Michael Stanley In Cleveland Cavaliers Classic Edition Video

The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their 2019-20 Nike “Classic Edition” uniform as part of the franchise’s 50th Season Celebration and released a video to celebrate the classic editions and our own Michael Stanley is a part of it! You can watch it below.

Yep, we’re bringing it back … “classic” is new again --



Our retro 90s uniform is making a comeback on October 26th → https://t.co/9Y8X8MyYsS#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/YGgO6TBKjN — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019

The throwback Classic Edition is a nod to the black, orange and powder blue uniform the team debuted 25 years ago for their inaugural season at Gund Arena and return home to the shores of Lake Erie.The 2019-20 Cavaliers will wear the retro Classic Edition uniform for the first time during the season home opener on Saturday, October 26 vs. Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8:00 p.m. and will wear them during seven additional games throughout the 50th season.

The Cavaliers will wear the Classic Edition uniform during eight games throughout the 2019-20 season. In addition to the Cavs home opener, fans can look forward to seeing the retro uniform during these home games:

Saturday, November 23 vs. Portland Trailblazers 8:00 p.m.

Monday, November 25 vs. Brooklyn Nets 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11 vs. Houston Rockets 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 20 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 28 vs. New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 vs. Indiana Pacers 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks 7:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand … the black, orange and powder blue is ready to make a splash --

Peep the full gallery → https://t.co/UQHYiFnven#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/GNg3G0igCX — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 28, 2019

The team will introduce a modern take on the fan-favorite black uniform that originally debuted during the 1994-95 season when the Cavs returned to downtown Cleveland to play in the brand-new Gund Arena after two decades of playing more than 20 miles away at the Coliseum in Richfield, Ohio. The team’s much-anticipated homecoming introduced a fresh new identity for the Cavs that featured a roster that included Mark Price, John "Hot Rod" Williams, Chris Mills, Bobby Phills, Tyrone Hill and Terrell Brandon under head coach Mike Fratello, and ushered in a new era of Cavaliers basketball in the heart of their namesake city.

“These retro uniforms spark special memories and feelings for our fans and the organization alike. It was a very exciting re-launch downtown for everyone back then,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs chief marketing officer. “We are excited to see threads of the past weave into the future as we prepare to once again tip-off a new era of Cavaliers basketball, this time in the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

The retro collection will be available for purchase online at Cavs.com/shop and at the Cavaliers Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse beginning in October. Until then, fans can sign up at Cavs.com/Classic to be notified of an exclusive presale opportunity.

A special Classic Edition court has been designed to complement the team’s uniform during eight games throughout the upcoming season. The court is inspired by the Gund Arena Homecourt used from 1996-2003.