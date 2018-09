Alice Cooper and Mike Myers reenacted the “we’re not worthy” scene from 1992’s Wayne's World at the Beacon Theater Saturday in New York. The actor appeared on stage at the end of the performace of School's Out.

Check it out around the 6:51 mark below:

Video of Alice Cooper Live - School's Out w/ Mike Myers - Beacon Theater - NYC New York City - 9/6/18 2018

Check out the original scene: