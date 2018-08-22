Neil Finn of Crowded House & Fleetwood Mac Goes Record Shopping with Son

Neil Finn of Crowded House and a recent addition to the Fleetwood Mac lineup went record shopping with his son Liam in Australia for Stack magazine.

The catch was they could only buy records for each other. Of course, Neil ended up finding records by both of his bands.

Don't forget you can catch Fleetwood Mac at Quicken Loans Arena Friday, October 26th along with fellow Fleetwood Mac newcomer Mike Campbell.

Check out what they picked below: