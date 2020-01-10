Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dead at 67

January 10, 2020
JR Eaton
Rush drummer Neil Peart

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Music

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for Rush, passed away Tuesday, January 7th, in Santa Monica at age 67 from brain cancer.

From RollingStone.com

The cause was brain cancer, which he had been quietly battling for three years, according to Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family. A representative for the band confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

Peart was widely considered one of the best drummers in rock history, with a flamboyant yet utterly precise style. He joined singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974, and his virtuosic playing and literate lyrics  – which drew on Ayn Rand and science fiction, among other influences – helped make Rush one of the key bands of the classic-rock era. A rigorous autodidact and a gifted writer, he was also the author of numerous books.

Read more in this developing story at RollingStone.com

 

Tags: 
Neil Peart
Rush

