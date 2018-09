Paul McCartney is entering the world of children's books.

McCartney has created a book called Hey Grandude! with illustrator Kathryn Durst who has worked on numerous children's titles. The book's title and inspiration came from a nickname McCartney got from one of his grandchildren. Any gift-giving grandparents will have to wait until next year as Hey Grandude! won't be be published September 5th, 2019.