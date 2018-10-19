Phil Collins Cleveland Setlist, Videos & Review

October 19, 2018
Phil Collins

Phil Collins brought his Not Dead Yet Tour to Cleveland October 18th at Quicken Loans Arena including all his hits, covers and some Genesis classics! Take a look at the full setlist below and what you had to say about the concert:

  • Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)
  • Another Day in Paradise
  • I Missed Again
  • Hang in Long Enough
  • Throwing It All Away (Genesis song)
  • Follow You Follow Me (Genesis song)
  • Can't Turn Back the Years
  • Who Said I Would
  • Separate Lives (Stephen Bishop cover)
  • You'll Be in My Heart
  • Drum Trio
  • Something Happened on the Way to Heaven
  • You Know What I Mean
  • In the Air Tonight
  • You Can't Hurry Love (The Supremes cover)
  • Dance Into the Light
  • Invisible Touch (Genesis song)
  • Easy Lover (Philip Bailey cover)
  • Sussudio

Encore:

  • Take Me Home

