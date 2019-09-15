Ric Ocasek Of The Cars Dead At 75

Ric Ocasek, the singer and guitarist for the Cars and also a hit-making album producer, has died at the age of 75.

According to NBCNewYork, police said they received a call around 4 p.m. for an unconscious male at a townhouse on East 19th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement sources confirmed the deceased was Ocasek.

The Cars had 13 top-40 singles and were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2018. The band were described as "hook-savvy with the perfect combo of new wave and classic rock." After the band broke up in 1988, Ocasek recorded as a solo artist and worked as a producer, helping create hit albums such as Weezer’s Blue Album and Green Album and records for No Doubt and Bad Religion. The Cars reunited later in 2010-11.

Ocasek is survived by six sons, two from each of his three marriages. He and his third wife, former supermodel Paulina Porizkova, announced their separation in 2018.