Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Encourages Teachers & Parents to Access Free Online Resources

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is closed to the public for now, but encourages parents and teachers working to create plans for distance learning to explore its free online resources that help engage students through the power of rock & roll.



Visit Rock Hall EDU, the Rock Hall’s new digital learning platform, to create a free account and access professionally developed lesson plans, activities, presentations, videos, playlists and digitized primary source materials from the Rock Hall’s Library & Archives.



Rock Hall resources meet national and state learning standards in a variety of subject areas, including music, social studies, English and more.



These online resources help the Rock Hall serve its mission while continuing to engage and interact with fans while the Rock Hall is temporarily closed. Rock Hall EDU posts new content regularly and its database is searchable by subject, grade (Kindergarten through College), decade (1950s through today), or media type.



Examples of featured content, include:

Music & Civil Rights Collection: Learn more about how music was an integral part of the civil rights movement.

An Introduction to Rock Drumming with Max Weinberg: Inductee Max Weinberg of the E Street Band talks about the role of the drummer in the rock band and demonstrates at the drum set.

Laura Nyro Collection: Celebrating Women’s History Month, Nyro’s lyrics and audacious rhythmic shifts made her an idol and trailblazer for stars such as Elton John and Kate Bush.

Pete Seeger Banjo Activity: This activity asks students to examine how folk musician Pete Seeger used his banjo to make a political statement.

Voyager Writing Prompt: Asks students to choose songs that represent themselves and their communities to send on a future Voyager mission into deep space.

Good Vibrations Experiment: Guides students through a simple experiment to answer the question, “When a singer belts out the chorus to our favorite song, how do we hear their voice?



