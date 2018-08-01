The Rolling Stones Pick Blues Classics For Collection Album

The Rolling Stones teamed up with BMG and Universal to help create a two-disc collection of blues classics.

Confessin’ the Blues features 42 songs from the band's influences and heroes, including Chuck Berry, Howlin’ Wolf, Bo Diddley, B.B. King, John Lee Hooker, Muddy Waters and more. Ronnie Wood also drew the album cover, which can be seen in the trailer video below.

Some of the albums proceeds will benefit Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation, which provides scholarships, music clinics and live shows.