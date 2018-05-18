The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Setlist

The Rolling Stones 2018 leg of their No Filter tour kicked off in Dublin, Ireland May 18th. They performed a total of 19 songs, including some not done on last year's tour, and two were brought out for the first time in more than 13 years including "Neighbours," last done in 2003, and the Keith Richards lead "The Worst," not been played since 2005.

Sympathy For the Devil

Tumbling Dice

Paint It Black

Just Your Fool (Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)

Ride 'Em on Down (Jimmy Reed cover)

Neighbours

Wild Horses (by request)

You Can't Always Get What You Want

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

Honky Tonk Women

Before They Make Me Run

The Worst

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Start Me Up

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Brown Sugar

Encore:

Gimme Shelter

I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Video of Brown Sugar, The Rolling Stones, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland