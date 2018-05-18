The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Setlist
May 18, 2018
The Rolling Stones 2018 leg of their No Filter tour kicked off in Dublin, Ireland May 18th. They performed a total of 19 songs, including some not done on last year's tour, and two were brought out for the first time in more than 13 years including "Neighbours," last done in 2003, and the Keith Richards lead "The Worst," not been played since 2005.
- Sympathy For the Devil
- Tumbling Dice
- Paint It Black
- Just Your Fool (Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)
- Ride 'Em on Down (Jimmy Reed cover)
- Neighbours
- Wild Horses (by request)
- You Can't Always Get What You Want
- It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)
- Honky Tonk Women
- Before They Make Me Run
- The Worst
- Miss You
- Midnight Rambler
- Start Me Up
- Jumpin' Jack Flash
- Brown Sugar
Encore:
- Gimme Shelter
- I Can't Get No) Satisfaction