The Rolling Stones Release Studio Albums Vinyl Collection

Check out the massive 20-disc collection

June 15, 2018
JR Eaton
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Music

If you've been wanting to upgrade your vinyl collection, The Rolling Stones released The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016, available today!

Each record in this 20-disc collection has been sourced from the original master tapes and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl. As a plus, each sleeve has also been reproduced, including the real zipper on the cover of Sticky Fingers.

‘The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016’ Includes:

  • Sticky Fingers (1971)
  • Exile On Main St (1972)
  • Goats Head Soup (1973)
  • It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (1974)
  • Black And Blue (1976)
  • Some Girls (1978)
  • Emotional Rescue (1980)
  • Tattoo You (1981)
  • Undercover (1983)
  • Dirty Work (1986)
  • Steel Wheels (1989)
  • Voodoo Lounge (1994)
  • Bridges To Babylon (1997)
  • A Bigger Bang (2005)
  • Blue & Lonesome (2016)
Tags: 
The Rolling Stones
vinyl