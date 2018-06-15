The Rolling Stones Release Studio Albums Vinyl Collection
If you've been wanting to upgrade your vinyl collection, The Rolling Stones released The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016, available today!
Each record in this 20-disc collection has been sourced from the original master tapes and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl. As a plus, each sleeve has also been reproduced, including the real zipper on the cover of Sticky Fingers.
‘The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016’ Includes:
- Sticky Fingers (1971)
- Exile On Main St (1972)
- Goats Head Soup (1973)
- It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (1974)
- Black And Blue (1976)
- Some Girls (1978)
- Emotional Rescue (1980)
- Tattoo You (1981)
- Undercover (1983)
- Dirty Work (1986)
- Steel Wheels (1989)
- Voodoo Lounge (1994)
- Bridges To Babylon (1997)
- A Bigger Bang (2005)
- Blue & Lonesome (2016)