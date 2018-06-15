The Rolling Stones Release Studio Albums Vinyl Collection

If you've been wanting to upgrade your vinyl collection, The Rolling Stones released The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016, available today!

Each record in this 20-disc collection has been sourced from the original master tapes and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl. As a plus, each sleeve has also been reproduced, including the real zipper on the cover of Sticky Fingers.

Video of The Rolling Stones - The Studio Albums Vinyl Box Set 1971 - 2016

‘The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016’ Includes: