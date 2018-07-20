You Could Be In The New Tom Petty Music Video

With the recent news about a Tom Petty box set, An American Treasure, being released in September, comes an announcement from the official Tom Petty camp. The Tom Petty estate is making a very special music video in honor of Tom Petty and his profound 40 year relationship with his fans and they would love your help.

Submit your favorite Tom Petty related video that you filmed, or photograph that you took here at www.tompetty.com/FanVideo.