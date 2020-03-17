Where To Get Corned Beef On St. Patrick's Day

During the shut down of local bars and restaurants, there are still places making St. Patrick's Day food available!

This is just a list to start. But, if you know of any not mentioned in this article, please comment on the link post on our social media. Let's help support our local businesses as we try to get through all of this together!

Slyman's

Fiona's

Dynamic Duo Beverage and Deli

Flat Iron Cafe

Hooley House

Spuddy's Tavern

Wild Spork

Brennan's

Scalper's

Craggy Bogland's

Sol Willoughby

Local Tavern's Fish Bar