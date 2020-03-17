Where To Get Corned Beef On St. Patrick's Day
Where To Get Your Corned Beef Fix Amid The Coronavirus Restrictions
March 17, 2020
During the shut down of local bars and restaurants, there are still places making St. Patrick's Day food available!
This is just a list to start. But, if you know of any not mentioned in this article, please comment on the link post on our social media. Let's help support our local businesses as we try to get through all of this together!
Slyman's
Fiona's
Dynamic Duo Beverage and Deli
Flat Iron Cafe
Hooley House
Spuddy's Tavern
Wild Spork
Brennan's
Scalper's
Craggy Bogland's
Sol Willoughby
Local Tavern's Fish Bar