Gene Simmons Reveals Who Inspired Devil Horns Hand Gesture
July 9, 2018
Remember when Gene Simmons tried to trademark the devil horns hand gesture? For years he took credit for introducing it to the music world, although a few others before him had been using it.
Simmons finally lets us in on who inspired him to use it; Steve Ditko, the co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, who passed away June 29th at age 90. Following his death, Simmons tweeted the folowing:
RIP Steve Ditko, who just passed at 90. Ditko’ Dr Strange was directly responsible for inspiring my hand gesture. Steve also co-created Spider-Man, Blue Beetle, The Question, The Creeper, Captain Atom and many more. He made my childhood magical. We honour you, Steve Ditko. pic.twitter.com/5DdND2uPfp— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 7, 2018