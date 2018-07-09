Gene Simmons Reveals Who Inspired Devil Horns Hand Gesture

Remember when Gene Simmons tried to trademark the devil horns hand gesture? For years he took credit for introducing it to the music world, although a few others before him had been using it.

Simmons finally lets us in on who inspired him to use it; Steve Ditko, the co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, who passed away June 29th at age 90. Following his death, Simmons tweeted the folowing:

 

 

 

