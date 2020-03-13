Wolstein Center Announces Postponed Shows

We are monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) at Cleveland State University and in our community, and are in continual contact with local, state and federal partners.

Per Governor DeWine’s Mass Gathering Order, the following Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University events have been cancelled or postponed:

– March 14, OHSAA Regional High School Boys Basketball Finals – Postponed

– March 21, 2020, Erykah Badu – Postponed, New Date November 6, 2020.

– March 26-28, 2020 – FIRST Robotics – Postponed

– March 29, 2020 – Winter Jam – Cancelled

– April, 4-5, 2020 – Sesame Street Live – Let’s Play! – Cancelled

For any postponed or canceled events, ticket refunds are available as follows:

• Tickets purchased with a credit card online, in person or by phone – Call 1-888-324-5849

• Tickets purchased via cash must be refunded at the Wolstein Center Box Office, Monday – Friday , 12PM – 6PM

• If a show re-schedules, all refunds must be requested prior to the show date. Refunds after the new show date will not be accepted.

Our top priority is always the health and safety of our participants, guests, fans and employees. As we continue to closely monitor the situation, we remain focused on upgraded cleaning of the building and preventative measures in the front and back of the house. Our staff, partners and guests are encouraged to follow standard health precautions, such as consistent hand washing. We encourage individuals who are sick to stay at home.