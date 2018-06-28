The Daily Cut: Kansas "Carry On Wayward Son"

Video of Kansas - Carry On Wayward Son (Audio)

The members of Kansas were named Deputy Ambassadors of Goodwill by UNICEF on this day in 1978.

ALBUM: Leftoverture

YEAR: 1976

WRITER: Kerry Livgren

LYRICS: Carry on my wayward son There'll be peace when you are done Lay your weary head to rest Don't you cry no more Ah Once I rose above the noise and confusion Just to get a glimpse beyond this illusion I was soaring ever higher, but I flew too high Though my eyes could see I still was a blind man Though my mind could think I still was a mad man I hear the voices when I'm dreaming, I can hear them say Carry on my wayward son, There'll be peace when you are done Lay your weary head to rest Don't you cry no more Masquerading as a man with a reason My charade is the event of the season And if I claim to be a wise man, Well, it surely means that I don't know On a stormy sea of moving emotion Tossed about, I'm like a ship on the ocean I set a course for winds of fortune, But I hear the voices say Carry on my wayward son There'll be peace when you are done Lay your weary head to rest Don't you cry no more no! Carry on, You will always remember Carry on, Nothing equals the splendor Now your life's no longer empty Surely heaven waits for you Carry on my wayward son There'll be peace when you are done Lay your weary head to rest Don't you cry, Don't you cry no more, No more!