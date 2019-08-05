Browns RB Kareem Hunt returned Saturday, limited at scrimmage

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns running back Kareem Hunt was cleared to practice and participated in Saturday’s Orange and Brown scrimmage.

Hunt, who passed his physical Saturday morning, began training camp on NFI with a groin injury.

Hunt was limited in his work Saturday as the team eases him back to avoid another injury.

“It was nice to see Kareem do that,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “And it’s a slow process. We’re gonna be safe with him and careful getting him back but this is the first day he had a chance to get back out and I was pleased. He came out and did some individual stuff and some drills. It was really good.”

Hunt had missed the previous eight practices of training camp, but quarterback Baker Mayfield was glad to see No. 27 back on the field.

“I’m hoping he enjoyed that more than we did,” Mayfield said. “For him to be out there and get to be in the stadium for the first time in front of everybody, not that he actually played, but just to be out there, it will change your perspective on it.”

Kitchens didn’t rule out the possibility of Hunt playing Thursday night in the preseason opener against Washington.

“Yeah, there is always a chance,” Kitchens said.

Hunt was signed in February but will serve an eight-game suspension at the outset of the 2019 NFL season for multiple incidents off-the-field that the league investigated.