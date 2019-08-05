Kareem Hunt appreciative of Browns support following “misunderstanding”

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Kareem Hunt knows he’s down to his one and only strike with the Cleveland Browns.

He came close to blowing it in late June following some sort of incident that took place on West 6th in downtown Cleveland that resulted in him having a conversation with Cleveland Police.

The details of what exactly took place that night remain unclear.

“It was a misunderstanding and I appreciate that the Browns still had my back,” Hunt said Monday in his first comments since the incident. “And it was just something that was a misunderstanding and I know I can’t have those, so I look to move forward and continue bettering myself and working and getting ready for the season.”

No police report was written, no arrests were made, or charges filed, but TMZ.com published a five-second clip of Hunt talking to police that they edited in slow motion to stretch it into 40 seconds.

General manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens spoke with Hunt shortly after whatever took place became public.

“Oh, just be smart. That’s pretty much it,” Hunt said of the message Dorsey and Kitchens delivered.

Kitchens believes Hunt, who has been attending counseling, has made changes in his life and this was not a sign of potential trouble brewing.

“You know what? it is really one of those things where sometimes if you start feeling good about yourself about what you are doing as a person, then maybe I can do a few other things, whatever those things are,” Kitchens said. “I think it kind of just brought him back to reality that you are in the NFL man. You are Kareem Hunt. You got to be careful in everything that you do because these things right here [cameras] are everywhere. I am pleased with Kareem. Do not misinterpret that. I am pleased with Kareem on the progress he is making off the field, more so than anything.”

This offseason Hunt has been trying to repair his image.

Hunt spent significant time in the spring traveling to local high schools where he warned kids about the dangers of the decisions that he had made which led to an eight-game suspension at the outset of the 2019 season following multiple investigations into his off-the-field behavior.

He was also baptized, a ceremony attended by Dorsey, Kitchens and a few teammates.

The troubled back recognizes he is under the microscope and can’t afford any problems off the field going forward.

“I’m definitely always going to have work to do,” Hunt said. “Since I stepped in the building, I’ve had work to do so I’m just gonna keep staying in my lane and doing whatever it takes to take my game to the next level and stay out of trouble.”

Hunt returned to practice on Saturday from a groin injury suffered while working out prior to training camp.

For now, he’s been relegated to individual and positional drills but eventually will return to team 11-on-11 work and possibly play in the preseason.

He won’t be able to do much once camp and the preseason ends with his suspension set to kick in on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. eastern.

“I’m just gonna, you know, lay low and continue working at being a better person and get ready for this season,” Hunt said.