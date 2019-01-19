Keith Richards' Debut Solo Album Gets Reissued for Its 30th Anniversary

By Kane-O (WCMF)

Back in 1988, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were famously not getting along. At that time, Keith decided that maybe it was time for a 'break.' So he took one and recorded his first-ever solo album, 'Talk Is Cheap.'

Related: Keith Richards Is Seeing The Rolling Stones Different Now That He's Done Drinking

In an interview with Rolling Stone at the time, Keith said, "I found that I can, if I have to, live without the Rolling Stones, and that my only job isn't desperately trying to keep a band together that maybe needed a break."

The strength of the songs and the album's success (500,000+ copies sold) is credited with being a motivating factor in Keith and Mick patching up their differences and getting 'The Greatest Rock & Roll Band In The World' back on track.

The bulk of Talk Is Cheap was recorded in Montreal in just under two weeks, with Keith employing the talents of The Expensive Winos - a core group of regular sidemen that he enjoyed playing with.

The expanded, deluxe album has now been remastered, and will include six previously unheard songs from the sessions. New tracks include a reunion with one-time Stones guitarist Mick Taylor.

The new set also includes a 7" single for "Take It So Hard," backed with "I Could Have Stood You Up" and another 7" single for "Make No Mistake" / "It Means a Lot." Additionally, it'll have the remastered album and bonus songs on CD, an 80-page hardback book that includes an essay by Anthony DeCurtis with new comments from Richards himself, and rare and unseen material from the guitarist's personal archives like a tour laminate; two lyric sheets; a tour pick; and two posters. The list price is $174.98.

Rock ON, Keith Richards!