Kenny Kidd's Letter To Cleveland

Hey Cleveland, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone for overwhelmingly positive response to me being named your new Saturday Night host on Cleveland's Classic Rock 98.5 WNCX.

As many of you know, I'm a lifelong Clevelander & rocker so this is literally a dream come true. I'm super excited & can't freakin wait to take your requests at 216-578-1985 as well as on Facebook & Twitter @MrKennyKidd.

So grab a cold one & get those requests ready, as we get set to Rock Out a New Era this & every Saturday Night on "All Request Saturday Night w/Kenny Kidd" on Cleveland's Classic Rock 98.5 WNCX.

Thank You Cleveland.

