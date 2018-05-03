Kids React To KISS
May 3, 2018
Categories:
The latest Kids React video paired up a bunch of kids with a bunch of KISS songs! Watch below, where more than a few of the kids are not fans of the band's hair.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
05 May
Slats at Northfield Park Kentucky Derby Day Northfield Park
12 May
12 May
Brit Floyd Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
19 May
Todd Rundgren's Utopia Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
20 May
Todd Rundgren's Utopia Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park