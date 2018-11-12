The Daily Cut: Queen "Killer Queen"

Queen released Sheer Heart Attack in the US on this day in 1974.

Video of Queen - Killer Queen (Top Of The Pops, 1974)

ALBUM: Sheer Heart Attack

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: Freddie Mercury

LYRICS: She keeps Moët et Chandon In her pretty cabinet 'Let them eat cake,' she says Just like Marie Antoinette A built-in remedy For Khrushchev and Kennedy At anytime an invitation You can't decline Caviar and cigarettes Well versed in etiquette Extraordinarily nice She's a Killer Queen Gunpowder, gelatine Dynamite with a laser beam Guaranteed to blow your mind Anytime Recommended at the price Insatiable an appetite Wanna try? To avoid complications She never kept the same address In conversation She spoke just like a baroness Met a man from China Went down to Geisha Minah Then again incidentally If you're that way inclined Perfume came naturally from Paris For cars she couldn't care less Fastidious and precise She's a Killer Queen Gunpowder, gelatine Dynamite with a laser beam Guaranteed to blow your mind Anytime Drop of a hat she's as willing as Playful as a pussy cat Then momentarily out of action Temporarily out of gas To absolutely drive you wild, wild She's all out to get you She's a Killer Queen Gunpowder, gelatine Dynamite with a laser beam Guaranteed to blow your mind Anytime Recommended at the price Insatiable an appetite Wanna try? You wanna try