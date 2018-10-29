LIST: Best KISS Songs

You know when there's a band that you love and always talk about... and then there's that friend who asks you to tell them your favorite songs by them... and you're like... uhh, I can't pick!...and then you go crazy trying to narrow it down?

That happens all too much. Thank goodness for our friends over at Ultimate Classic Rock who tried their hardest to pick just ten -- all songs coming from the same decade because, let's be honest, a longer timespan would prove this task to be way more difficult.

Here's their list:

100,000 Years

Shout It Out Loud

Beth

God Of Thunder

Cold Gin

Love Gun

Deuce

Black Diamond

Detroit Rock City

Rock And Roll All Nite

Click here to read an in-depth discussion as to why they chose the songs they did.

