HBO Drops 2019 Teaser Video Featuring 'Game of Thrones,' 'True Detective,' and More

In the era of streaming entertainment, HBO has managed to maintain its relevance in the world of original programming. In fact, the final season of Game of Thrones could break a number of broadcast records when it returns in April.

Game of Thrones has been one of HBO's most watched original series since it premiered in 2011, and as it approaches its final season the latest HBO trailer gives us a sneak peek at what's in store. In the clip, we see Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen making it back to Winterfell where the Mother of Dragons meets Sansa Stark.

The trailer also teases the upcoming third season of True Detective , which begins on Sunday, January 13. Creator Nic Pizzolatto will look to reclaim some of the season one success after season two was met with mixed reactions. Big Little Lies, Veep, Succession, Divorce, and more are set to return this year as well.

The trailer also gives fans first-looks at a pair of new series that will debut in 2019. Watchmen is a drama based on the comic book series of the same name. It's not clear yet when the series will begin. The new year will also bring Euphoria to HBO. The upcoming series is reportedly about a group of high schoolers trying to navigate adolescence.