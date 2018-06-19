Linebacker Christian Kirksey tweets Browns will make playoffs this year

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The optimism surrounding the Cleveland Browns has reached a fever pitch now that OTAs and minicamp are officially in the rear-view mirror.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey, who has seen the team go 11–53 since his selection in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, believes they’re a playoff team.

Woke up this morning letting yal know Browns will be in the playoffs this year! Remember this tweet #Cleveland — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) June 19, 2018

Kirksey isn't the only one telling fans to have high expectations this year.

Scot McCloughan, the former Washington general manager who is currently a consultant for the Browns, tweeted this Monday night.

Don't -- on the @Browns this year. Mark my words. — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) June 19, 2018

There is no doubt after a busy offseason that saw general manager John Dorsey add at least 9 starters, including quarterback Tyrod Taylor, receiver Jarvis Landry, running back Carlos Hyde, safety Damarious Randall and cornerback Denzel Ward as well as at least another 10 reserves this offseason through free agency, trades and the NFL Draft the Browns are a much-improved football team.

They definitely won’t suffer another 1-15 or 0-16 campaign, but facing the fifth toughest schedule in the league – based on 2017 opponents results – talking about making the playoffs might be a stretch, however it would mark one of the greatest single season turnarounds in sports history.

But it is June and if there’s ever a time to be optimistic, it’s now, while the team is on summer vacation.