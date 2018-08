Ed King, who played guitar in Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 to 1975 and again from 1987 to 1996, died Wednesday, August 22nd at his home in Nashville. The co-writer of Sweet Home Alabama was 68.

King left the band in 1996 due to congestive heart failure, and in 2011 he underwent a heart transplant. In recent months he had been treated for cancer. He is the ninth member of the Skynyrd family to pass.

Read More Here