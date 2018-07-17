Setlist for Lynyrd Skynyrd at Blossom
July 17, 2018
Lynyrd Skynyrd is bringing their 'Last of The Street Survivors Farewell tour to Blossom Music Center on Friday, July 27th and we're stoked. Here's what their setlist might look like:
- Workin' for MCA
- Skynyrd Nation
- What's Your Name
- Travelin' Man
- That Smell
- I Know a Little
- Whiskey Rock-a-Roller
- Saturday Night Special
- The Ballad of Curtis Loew
- Red, White, & Blue
- Tuesday's Gone
- Simple Man
- Don't Ask Me No Questions
- Gimme Three Steps
- Call Me the Breeze
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Free Bird