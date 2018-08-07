The Daily Cut: Steppenwolf "Magic Carpet Ride"

Video of Steppenwolf - Magic Carpet Ride 1968 HQ

ALBUM: The Second

YEAR: 1968

WRITERS: Rushton Moreve, John Kay

LYRICS: I like to dream yes, yes, right between my sound machine On a cloud of sound I drift in the night Any place it goes is right Goes far, flies near, to the stars away from here Well, you don't know what we can find Why don't you come with me little girl On a magic carpet ride You don't know what we can see Why don't you tell your dreams to me Fantasy will set you free Close your eyes girl Look inside girl Let the sound take you away Last night I held Aladdin's lamp And so I wished that I could stay Before the thing could answer me Well, someone came and took the lamp away I looked around, a lousy candle's all I found Well, you don't know what we can find Why don't you come with me little girl On a magic carpet ride Well, you don't know what we can see Why don't you tell your dreams to me Fantasy will set you free Close your eyes girl Look inside girl Let the sound take you away