Free Admission & Special Events At The Rock Hall For MLK Jr. Day

Taken from rockhall.com:

Throughout the day, visitors can enjoy live performances, an art demonstration, education programs, and family activities that highlight how people have used music to find their voice and create a sense of community. The event will be emceed and DJ’d by Jason Walker. The Rock Hall’s many exhibits, including its featured Stay Tuned: Rock on TV, showcase how artists have used popular music to communicate ideas and incite social change.

Service in the spirit of Dr. King, the Rock Hall will also take donations of hats, scarves, gloves and other cold weather clothes to benefit Clevelanders in need.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS (subject to change)

10:15 a.m. FILM: STANDING IN THE SHADOWS OF MOTOWN (Rated PG, 1 hr 56 minutes)

An evocative profile of Motown's studio musicians known as the Funk Brothers, the house band that backed The Temptations, The Supremes, The Miracles, the Four Tops, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Mary Wells, among others.

12:30 p.m. ALBUM SPOTLIGHT: JANET JACKSON’S CONTROL

Listen to 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Janet Jackson's classic 1986 album Control like never before! Rock Hall experts introduce the album and audience members are encouraged to share their Janet Jackson memories.

1:30 p.m. CLEVELAND IS THE CITY: A FAMILY EDUCATIONAL SESSION

Explore the history of soul and rhythm and blues music in Cleveland, one of the cities that gave birth to rock and roll music. The class explores artists from Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to LeVert and venues such as Leo’s Casino that helped to create the city’s culture.

2:30 p.m. ROCK & ROLL AND THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT: A FAMILY EDUCATIONAL SESSION

Learn how a range of artists, from Mahalia Jackson and Sam Cooke to Berry Gordy at Motown and rock & roll pioneer Fats Domino created a popular music that empowered African Americans to take their rightful place in American society.

3:30 p.m. FILM: STANDING IN THE SHADOWS OF MOTOWN (Rated PG, 1 hr 56 minutes)

An evocative profile of Motown's studio musicians known as the Funk Brothers, the house band that backed The Temptations, The Supremes, The Miracles, the Four Tops, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Mary Wells, among others.

10:30 a.m. PERFORMANCE BY RAINEY INSTITUTE DANCE TEAM

Dance Mastery at Rainey provides access and oppurtunities in the discipline of dance to youth from grades 3-8.

11:30 a.m. PERFORMANCE BY THE DISTINGUISHED GENLTEMEN OF THE SPOKEN WORD

A powerful performance arts and spoken word group comprised of adolescent males (12-19) from Cleveland communities.

1:00 p.m. PERFORMANCE BY JUL BIG GREEN

A soul rock fusion band from Cleveland.

3:00 p.m. PERFORMANCE BY MOURNING [A] BLKSTAR

A local self-described DIY Afrofuturist soul group that’s received national attention and acclaim for their music, which communicates their vision and love for the community while collectively creating greater opportunities to create and share.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Enjoy crafts and activities such as creating your own protest signs and adding to the Rock Hall’s dream wall.

ALL DAY - Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech (22 minute film loop)