Excellent News: ‘Bill & Ted 3’ Is Reportedly In the Works

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will face the music in the third Bill & Ted movie, says The Hollywood Reporter.

Almost thirty years after the premiere of 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Winter and Reeves will return as Bill and Ted, respectively, in the upcoming Bill & Ted Face the Music. This time, the infamous duo will reportedly team up with their daughters, more historical figures, and “some sympathetic music legends” as they attempt to write a song so excellent it will stop the fabric of time and space from tearing apart, navigating the responsibilities of middle age as they go.

The upcoming film is reportedly in pre-production and will follow 1991’s Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey. Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film’s original creators, wrote the script, while Dean Parisot is on board as the director.

‘Bout time we saw a Wyld Stallyns comeback, huh?